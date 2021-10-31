February 28, 1960 – October 7, 2021 (age 61)

Glee Nielsen Pulley, 61, was reunited with her parents, Lynn and Bernice Nielsen, and her brother Troy Nielsen on October 7, 2021.

Glee was born in Logan, Utah on February 28, 1960, the youngest of four children. She told stories of how her three brothers loved to tease her mercilessly–how they locked her outside in her pajamas in the winter, how she suffered through the Chinese water torture, and how they made fun of her cooking (“Hungry dogs will eat rags!”). But she also told stories about how they carried her home when she wrecked her bicycle, how they stood up for her in school, and how they included her in their activities. Glee attended Skyview High School and served a mission in Argentina after graduating. She attended LDS Business College and graduated with an associate’s degree in computer science in 1980.

Glee met Barry in March of 1984 at a single adult dance, and they were married and sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake temple on August 4, 1984. They are the parents of six children.

Glee used her analytical mind as a computer programmer for 10 years until the birth of her fifth child, when she became a stay-at-home mother. She spent her days helping her children with their homework; taking them on adventures to the park, Science Center, Grant’s Farm, Botanical Garden, and art museum; teaching them life skills like cooking and cleaning; reading them library books; and making sure everything in the house was taken care of.

Glee was lovingly nicknamed the White Tornado for her tendency to clean things up quickly. She was constantly moving, living, learning, and experiencing. She attended classes on gardening, emergency preparedness, and crafting because she didn’t ever want to stop learning. She loved volunteering: she delivered food for Meals on Wheels, gave manicures at assisted living facilities, kept time at swim meets at the Rec Plex, delivered documents at City Hall, mowed a friend’s yard when she couldn’t, worked at the temple, drove people to medical appointments, served in numerous callings in her ward, and jumped in to help whenever she could.

Family was incredibly important to Glee. She and Barry hosted a family dinner every Tuesday night so their children could get together, eat a home-cooked meal, catch up, and play games. She hosted holidays, Sunday dinners, birthday parties, and any excuse to get together. She always made time for her children, whether that was taking them out to lunch, helping them move, assisting with projects, calling to check in, answering adulting questions, or taking them to local attractions.

Glee was a lover of Christmas and snowmen, a competitive player of games (a genetic condition she inherited from her mother and passed on to her children), a hard worker, an enthusiastic creator of birthday quizzes and trivia, a willing servant of others, a fantastic cook, a clean machine, a skilled pianist, an avid reader, an early riser, an eager traveler, a master budgeter, a lover of the outdoors, an adept crafter, a proud mother of six, a happy host, an accomplished gardener, the perfect Minute to Win It MC, a Hallmark movie aficionado, a reluctant quilter, and a cinnamon bear fiend.

Glee was allergic to staying still, incapable of staying awake during any action/adventure movie, and unwilling to waste any time. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and a desire to serve others. Selfless to the end, Glee was an organ donor and will help over fifty lives because of her donation.

Glee is survived by her husband, Barry; their six children: Rhet (Kaitlyn), Chelsea, Chase, Hunter (Bre), Elise, and Luke (Jasmine); two grandchildren: Eva and Claire; and two brothers: David (Deb) and Jason (Sherie).

A memorial will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building at 66 Oak Valley Drive in St. Peters, MO. The memorial will begin at 10:00 in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you spend time participating in activities or events with your loved ones and think of Glee while you’re creating happy memories.

We are forever grateful that you are our Mom. We miss you.