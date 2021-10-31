Salina Guajardo passed away, at age 61, on October 25, 2021, at McKay Dee Hospital. Salina was born January 3, 1960, in Tremonton, Utah, to Tony and Josephine Forsgren Vasquez.

Salina lived in Sacramento, California and Utah. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, collecting skulls, and eagles.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Salina is survived by her children, Anna Jean Miller, Nicole Miller, Jeremie Miller, Casey Ray Guajardo, Jessica Ray Guajardo; boyfriend, Chris Cannon; longtime friend, Kevin Gardner; brother, Damon Vasquez; sisters, Denise Mortensen, Rachel Strong, and Ramona Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Vasquez; her mother, Josephine Forsgren Vasquez; her son, Glen Miller.

All services will be held on Wednesday November 3, 2021, at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton).

The viewing will be held from 11-12:30PM with the service to follow at 1:00PM.

Interment will be at the Garland Cemetery.

Special thanks to Tia Fryer for your amazing badassery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.