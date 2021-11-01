3,179 COVID cases from the weekend and 3 more deaths in Northern Utah

COVID-19

Monday’s report of Utah Department of Health (UDOH) COVID statistics includes 3,179 new coronavirus infections from the weekend, including the deaths of three Northern Utah residents.

Among 29 statewide COVID deaths are two women from Box Elder County — one between 65-84 years and the other 25-44 years — and a Cache County man over 85 years of age.

Monday’s report includes 1,615 cases from Friday, 637 Saturday and 973 on Sunday. UDOH no longer publishes reports on weekends and holidays. Monday’s report includes includes 179 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been 553,061 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

During the almost 20 months of the pandemic 3,237 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 160 in northern Utah.

Statewide there are 534 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is one fewer than Friday. The 210 patients in intensive care is five more than Friday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 24,147.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is more than 1.7 million, almost 54 percent of Utah’s population. There were 27,759 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.34 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 18,094 Utahns tested since Friday which means nearly 3.8 million people have been tested and more than 6.7 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 30,752 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Currently there are 29,157 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,422 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. There have been 160 COVID deaths in the district.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,506 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 17.3 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3 percent.

Idaho’s Monday COVID update indicates 3,538 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 291,316 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,600 total positive cases in Franklin County, 698 in Bear Lake County and 546 in Oneida County.