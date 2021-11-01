Bluegrass artists to perform Thursday at Ellen Eccles Theatre

Guitars and dobro pickers Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will perform Thursday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – The national touring season at the Ellen Eccles Theatre continues Thursday with a performance by the powerhouse acoustic duo of Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.

A native of California, Ickes joined the bluegrass band Blue Highway in Nashville in 1992. While performing with that ensemble, he was named Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) for 15 consecutive years.

The IBMA has also cites Ickes as the most awarded instrumentalist in the history of the IBMA Awards. He has also received numerous Grammy Award nominations.

Over the years, Ickes has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in country music, including Merle Haggard, Earl Scruggs, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Patty Loveless, Mary Chapin Carpenter and others.

Hensley is a native of Tennessee who began performing gospel music at the age of 6 and made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry only five years later.

Shortly thereafter, Hensley met Johnny Cash and was invited to perform with the country music legend.

As a member of the bluegrass band Drivin’ Force, Hensley performed as the opening act for numerous artists, including Charlie Daniels, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Blue Highway, Earl Scruggs, Peter Frampton, Sara Evans and others.

Ickes and Hensley have been performing as a duo since 2013. They have released three albums together: Before the Sun Goes Down (2014), The Country Blues (2016) and World Full of Blues (2019). Before the Sun Goes Down was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Ickes and Hensley are well known for white-hot guitar and dobro picking, soulful vocals and world-class musicianship, according to Alek Nelson, the CacheARTS marketing director.

With a signature blend of music combining blues, bluegrass, country and rock, Nelson adds that Ickes and Hensley are equally at home on the stages of prestigious performing arts centers as they are in regional theater venues.

Great seats are still available for the Ickes and Hensley show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://www.cachearts.org or by calling 435-752-0026.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.