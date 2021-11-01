February 12, 1987 – October 29, 2021 (age 34)

One of the most special and loving sons of God, Diego Marcelo Grillo, was called home as a result of an unexpected brain aneurysm on October 29, 2021. He is an amazing, devoted, and happy husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

​Diego was born to his loving parents February 12, 1987, in Asuncion, Paraguay. They came as a family to the United States when he was 15 years old. Life has never been easy for him, but he has always faced it with courage, faith, love, and a lot of hard work. He is a very kind man who gave everything to his family. He was the oldest of four siblings. His younger siblings looked at him as a second father. He is a happy man who could make anyone smile. He treated everyone he met like family and always gave everyone hugs and made them feel welcomed. Even to strangers, if anyone was in need, Diego was the first to get up and help. He would do good but never wanted people to know, He was always humble about his good works.

​Diego loves and has a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the New York, New York mission with all his might, mind, and strength. He loved being a missionary and his love of teaching the gospel continued throughout his life. He blessed the lives of so many with his pure love and testimony.

Diego married Monica Jill Savage on April 21, 2012, in the Logan temple. He is an exceptionally loving husband, father, and son. He is fiercely loyal and devoted to family. His children are his greatest treasures and being a father his greatest joy. He is completely adored by them.

Diego is now loving on his unborn princess and preparing her for her journey to mortality. He is survived by his wife, Monica; daughter, Kezia; son, Enzo; parents; Marcelo and Norma Grillo; brothers Juan Carlos (Hannah) Grillo and Ezequiel (Addi) Grillo; sister, Giovanna (Mason) Allen; father and mother-in-law Mylan and Mary Ann Savage; sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Mark) Mcbride; Melinda (Mike) Lomax; Barbara (Justin) Lether; Heather (Paul) Wykstra; Holly (Mark) Egan; Laura Lee (Bryce) Wheeler; and many nieces and nephews who love him very much.

He was proceeded in death by loving grandparents and his mother-in-law Laura Savage who we know is tickled pink to embrace the man who so perfectly loves her daughter and grandbabies.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 am at the Farr West 11th Ward chapel, 2565 West 3300 North, Farr West, Utah.

There will be a viewing for family and friends held on Friday , November 5, from 6-8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT and on Saturday, November 6 from 9:30-10:30 at the church.

Interment will be in Ogden City Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed on Diego’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.