January 17, 1924 – October 24, 2021 (age 97)

Dorothy Nell Gore, age 97 3/4, left this life to reunite with her husband, George, on October, 24, 2021. She died of natural causes at RMC Hospital in Anniston, Alabama after a two-day stay. She was a resident of Oxford, AL until recently where she resided at NHC Place assisted living center. She lived in Hyde Park, Utah from 1982 to 2006 and after that in Cedar Hills, Utah, Eugene, Oregon and Bountiful, Utah.

Born January 17, 1924, in Amarillo, Potter Texas, she was the only child of William Paul Matthews, born in PA. and Anna Grace Gruner born in Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Gordon Gore of NM, and their son, Richard Gore.

She is survived by her 5 living children: Steve Gore, (Ellen), Friendswood, TX, Cheryl Dickey (Douglas, deceased) Brigham City, UT, Jeanette Pitcher (Clair) Oxford, AL, Barbara Sanchez (Louis, deceased) Fargo, North Dakota, Donna Ehrisman, (Dale) Burnsville, NC. Her son Richard L. Gore died in March of 2016. She and her spouse, George Gore, served in the Logan Temple from 1984 to 1996 with three leave of absences to serve Spanish Speaking Missions in Mexico, Australia, and Chile.

Nell graduated from Amarillo, High School, in Amarillo, TX and then Baylor University School of Nursing in Dallas, TX in 1945 with an RN degree. She specialized as an OR Nurse all her life. She worked at small hospitals in New Mexico and was the Operating Room supervisor at the large Salt Lake City County General Hospital. She then worked for 17 years in the operating rooms at Womack Army Hospital, in Fayetteville, NC. She saved her first born son’s life when he was about 5 when an inexperienced doctor administered the wrong anesthetic to her little boy who was having a tonsillectomy.

She married her sweetheart, George Gordon Gore, in Clovis, New Mexico, 22 June 1946 when George was newly returned from WWII service in the Navy. In 1949 she and her husband met the missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and united themselves to it in 1951. As a devoted member of her Church, she lived her faith by serving tirelessly in every capacity. Their door was always open to their children’s friends, single members of the military, and any friends they made along the way. They had a saying, “Let’s Make Some Memories”.

Her hands were never idle, and she blessed all she knew with sewn or crocheted gifts. She also knew her way around a wood shop. She and her husband always had some do-it-yourself project going. She was an accomplished pianist with the gift of sight-reading most music. She played the organ and piano at church, in the Logan Temple, and many other special occasions. Her biggest fans are her family especially at Christmas when they sing around the piano.

She cared for her mother, Anna Gruner Matthews, who suffered from dementia the last few years of her life. Nell and George travelled all over the US visiting her 34 grandchildren, 84 plus great grandchildren and at least 7 great-great grandchildren. In connection with her Genealogical research, she traveled to Germany and Ireland to search the farms and homes from the 1700’s and 1800’s. She has visited Alaska and Antarctica. After all her travels she is still very much a Texas Gal and she with her friendly southern ways will be missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.