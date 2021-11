October 29, 2021

Ed Seamons, 77, of Hyde Park, Utah passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 in the Logan Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov 6, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Hyde Park 5th Ward, (63 East Center Street).

There will be a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30 am.

Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com