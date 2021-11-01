Fifty-state tour to benefit Cache Humane Society

A fundraiser by the non-profit group Jordan's Way is slated to benefit the Cache Humane Society here on Wednesday.

LOGAN – A 50-state animal rescue tour will visit Utah on Wednesday to raise funds for the Cache Humane Society.

Jordan’s Way is a national non-profit group founded this year by bodybuilder Kris Rotonda, according to spokesperson Kristen Skladd.

Since January, Skladd explains, Rotonda has visited animal shelters in 40 states raising more than $2.3 million for those organizations via Facebook fundraisers that feature online games, challenges and other activities.

Rotonda’s charity is named in honor of his rescue dog, Jordan, a German Shepherd that had spent most of her life being overlooked in animal shelters.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter,” Rotonda says. “I’m passionate about highlighting and supporting the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure that these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed or health issues.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way national tour offers the ability to bring awareness of the importance of saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community.”

Each month, Rotonda and volunteers from Jordan’s Way visit 16 animal shelters during an eight-day, two-state trip. Their four-hour live Facebook presentations not only raise funds, but also boost awareness of the need for pet parents to provide forever homes for millions of lonely animals.

Data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests that there are as many as 70 million stray animals in the United States.

Of that number, approximately 6.3 million dogs and cats enter the 3,500 U.S. animal shelters each year.

Those shelters are successful in reuniting more than 800,000 stray animals with their owners each year (710,000 dogs and 100,000 cats).

They also arrange the adoption of approximately two-thirds of other strays (about 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats).

Skladd says that Jordan’s Way tours and visits support those humanitarian efforts by “sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to rescue and provide a ‘fur-ever’ home to a pet in need.

“Jordan’s Way creates a buzz around shelters that helps to build a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide homes for needy animals.”

Bri Smith of the Cache Humane Society says that the Jordan’s Way fundraiser here will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

For additional information about the event, local residents can call 435-792-3920 or go to https://www.cachehumane.org.