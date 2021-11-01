July 24, 1953 – October 31, 2021 (age 68)

Our loving mother and grandmother Glenna Ross Hugie passed Sunday October 31, 2021 with her family by her side.

Glenna was born July 24, 1953 in Brigham City, Utah to Martin and Florene Ross.

Glenna married Clair Hugie in 1970, and after graduating high school in 1971 they moved to the Netherlands. They moved a few more times around the country with Clair’s military career before finally residing in Tremonton, Utah. They had five children Michael, Marty Jamie, Cecil, and Teneka. After getting a divorce in 1988 Glenna worked on her bachelors degree in Medical Records Coding, and graduated from Weber State University in 1991. In 1993 she moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming because she said “nobody can stop me and I can.” She worked for the local hospital for several years before getting on at the VA Hospital. She moved back to Utah in 2007 to be close to her family, and transferred to the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City where she retired in 2019.

Glenna is survived by her sons Michael (Heather) Hugie, Marty (Claudia) Hugie, Cecil (Toni) Hugie, one daughter Teneka Hugie Bennett, 4 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and 2 more on the way.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jamie, sister Gloria, brother Eugene, and son-in-law Bernice Bennett.

Funeral services will be Tuesday November 9, 2021 at 12:00 at Gillies Funeral Chapel 634 E 200 S, Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held Monday November 8th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Tuesday prior to services from 11:00 to 11:45AM at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in Brigham City Cemetery.

