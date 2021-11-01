Jean Minert

May 15, 1929 – October 31, 2021 (age 92)

Our beloved Jean passed quietly on October 31st, 2021 at the age of 92. Born Jean Marie Page on May 15, 1929 in Nelson, Nebraska, she was the third child of Joseph David Page and Carmen Luella Boyle Page. Her childhood and youth were spent in Nelson and on the family farm just north of town.

After graduating from Nelson High School in 1947, Jean moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and worked in the Elgin watch factory. Her high school sweetheart, Roy Thomas Minert, returned from military service in late 1947, and the couple married on July 4, 1948 in Nelson. They made their first home in Lincoln, where they welcomed sons David Roy and Roger Phillip. In 1952 the family moved to Long Beach, California.

Jean soon became acquainted with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through a neighbor, and the couple was baptized on June 20, 1953. The family was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on November 19, 1954. Sons Brian Douglas and Loren Ronald soon followed.

In 1961 the family moved to Brigham City, where the last two sons, John Steven and Daniel Glenn, were born.

Jean’s life was spent as a devoted wife, mother, and servant of the Lord. Jean was a talented homemaker, and made the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. She raised six fine men, and generously dedicated time to serve her neighbors and ward family. She and Roy lived, loved and served in Brigham City for over 60 years. Jean spent countless hours searching out her ancestors and getting their temple work done. She served in many ward callings, and as an accomplished organist and pianist, played the piano until nearly the end. Jean loved to play Rummikub and was the family reigning champion. Always in the service of others, her first words upon meeting people were often, “How are you?”, and “Can I help you with something?” She told her granddaughters, “I hope you find as good of a man as I did to marry.”

After Roy retired, the couple served seven missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a Calgary Alberta Canada proselytizing mission, Ogden Temple mission, and several Family History missions near Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Roy and her son David (Ida Faye).

She is survived by sons Roger (Jeanne), Brian (Debbie), Loren (DeLin), John (Cindy), and Daniel (Debbie), 26 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Jean, your caring heart and smile will be greatly missed until we meet again.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 4th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Gillies Funeral Chapel in Brigham City.

Funeral services will be held Friday day, November 5th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 24th Ward chapel at 650 Anderson Drive, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be available one hour before the funeral.

Interment will be in the Brigham City cemetery.

The family requests that you please wear masks, which will enable family members with underlying health conditions to attend.

Click this link to view additional details about Jean’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/jean-minert-2021

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.