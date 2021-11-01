JoAnne Wood Sandall passed away peacefully on October 31, 2021. JoAnne was born on September 22, 1934, in Burley Idaho to Charles Warren and Martha Elizabeth Anderson Wood. She was the youngest of six children. Growing up during the years of The Great Depression brought many challenges but also wonderful memories. She and her sister Peggy, on rare occasions, would go to the local dairy for ice cream. She always chose vanilla because she didn’t want to be disappointed by choosing something else that wouldn’t be as delicious. Her father taught her the value of hard work, determination and a love of animals that far exceeds anyone’s comprehension.

The family moved from Burley to Ogden, Utah when she was in her early elementary years. She graduated from Ogden High School; attended and graduated from Weber College. Her love of learning, coupled with a goal she had set for herself to earn a college degree, lead her to continue her education at Utah State University graduating with honors in Elementary Education. It was while at Utah State, during an Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and Sigma Chi Fraternity social, that she met her sweetheart and forever dancing partner, Dallas Wayne Sandall. JoAnne and Dallas were married on June 14, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by then, President David O. McKay, who was a dear friend of the Wood family.

JoAnne and Dallas made their home in Tremonton, Utah and were lifelong residence there. JoAnne became part of the community very quickly as she made dear friends and associates in the service she rendered. She was a substitute teacher for many years giving her an opportunity to use her college degree and work with the youth of the Bear River Valley. She directed many plays and productions. She sang in a women’s quartet for many years which brought her great joy. She was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed baking delicious treats for family and friends. Her Lacey Oatmeal cookies were beloved by all. She adored beautiful jewelry. She was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast. She loved Theatre, Literature, and the Arts. She loved to travel the world, which she and Dallas did often.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years. She loved the youth and the women of the Bear River and Tremonton Utah Stakes. Every person she met and associated with was a cherished friend for life. Her example emulated the love she had for her Heavenly Father and her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her greatest legacy is her family. She was an extra ordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Nothing was more important to her than the welfare happiness of her family. She is “grandma extraordinare”. You didn’t mess with her grandchildren; in her eyes, they were perfect. She loved Disney, family gatherings, playing dominos, cheering at family sporting events, dance competitions, musical performances and whatever she could possibly do or go to with family. She cherished times with her siblings, nieces, and nephews celebrating Thanksgiving, fishing trips, family reunions, parties of every variety and traveling together.

JoAnne is survived by her two children: Susan (Eldon) Petersen and Scott (Christie) Sandall. Her grandchildren; Krisha (David) DeCoursey, Chandi (Preston) Bird, Nathan (Lyndsie) Sandall, Mitchell (Kelley) Sandall, Chrystal (Chris) Wiggins and Whitney (Hayden) Marsh. Her great-grandchildren; Chloe, Jaxon, Madalyn, Jaden, Cassidy, Graham, Piper, Jeter, Claire, Macie, Scottlyn, Porter, Hudson, Harper, Evie, Reese, Rose, Ruger, & Stetson, Sister-in-law Gloria Wood and many nieces, nephews and her cat, Kitty.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dallas, her parents, siblings Marvel (Vernon) Craner, Norman (Helen) Wood, Beth (Lovell) Turner, Carvel Wood, Peggy (William J. III) Critchlow.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00am, Tremonton Utah Stake Center (660 North 300 East Tremonton, UT), with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30am prior to the funeral services. Friends may also call Friday evening November 12, from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT). Interment in Tremonton, Riverview Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to many neighbors & dear friends who have watchfully loved and cared for mom over the past several years. Also, to Elyse at Aegis Hospice, for caring for all of us in the final days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.