Lewiston man avoids incarceration for viewing child porn on work computer

LOGAN — A 65-year-old Lewiston man will not serve any jail time for viewing child pornography on his work computer more than five years ago. Gregory K. Baker was ordered to complete community service and continue treatment after a judge recognized the defendant had already been on house arrest for two-and-a-half-years.

Baker was sentenced during a virtual hearing 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Greg Skabelund said his client was remorseful for what he had done and had completed several treatment programs for an addiction to pornography. He asked the court to avoid sentencing the defendant to any time behind bars.

Baker said he became addicted to pornography while using his work computer. It led to him viewing child pornography, before being caught by his company’s IT department. He said his addiction had caused misery and shame for his wife and family. He also recognized the innocent children who were being victimized because of his actions.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon disagreed with Skabelund. He asked the court to sentence Baker to 30 days in jail because of the severity of the crime.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said Baker had been on house arrest for over 30-months, while the case proceeded against him through the court. Without downplaying the seriousness of the crime, she noted that pre-trial probation was longer than a jail sentence would have been. She ordered the defendant to complete 40 hours of community service, pay a $750 fine and complete treatment.

will@cvradio.com