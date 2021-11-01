Rebecca Westover

Becky returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1954, to Gilbert G. and Margaret Louise Hedin Rowe in Brigham City, UT.

She attended Corinne Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High, and Box Elder High School. She was a life-long resident of Brigham City.

Becky is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and she loved being a Visiting Teacher.

She married Robert Sheffield Westover on October 17, 2012. They were sealed a year later in the Brigham City Temple.

Becky was a payroll clerk for Ogden City and Brigham City.

She enjoyed camping, watching romance movies, and attending sporting events for nieces and nephews. She loved rides in the canyon and looking for wildlife and she especially loved spending time with family.

Becky was loving, caring, forgiving, understanding, a jokester, and loved to serve others. She was a beautiful person both inside and out.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Avamere of Mountain Ridge, Bristol Hospice, especially nurses – Kami, Holly, Judy and Administrator Ashley.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help offset funeral costs.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son, Derrick (Liz); sisters: Glenda Caddy, Ada Walker (Donald) Amy Stiver; and 9 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Byron LeRoy Brewer, Jean Brewer, Joan Brewer, and Joyce Brewer.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 9th Ward, 263 E 100 S, Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be held Friday evening November 5, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning, November 6, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. both at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Masks are required at all services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.