September 13, 1961 – October 18, 2021 (age 60)



Our loving wife, mother, aunt and friend, Renee Lynne Anderson Dawson. 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah due to COVID 19.

She was born on September 13, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a daughter of Donald E. and Evelyn Mae Edmonson Anderson.Renee graduated from Skyline High School in 1980 and she received her associate degree from Utah Technical College in 1983. Renee married her sweetheart David Clyde Dawson on August 16, 2019 in Mantua, Utah.

Renee was a devoted stay-at-home mom raising her three boys. She sold Salt City Candles in her spare time. Later in life she worked at Tony Divino Automotive, working at florists in Brigham City, Afton’s, Brigham Floral and Drewes. Renee was very personable and enjoyed befriending everyone she met. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, David of Taylorsville; three sons and one stepdaughter and one stepson, Bryan Bringhurst of Ogden; Brandon (Kennedy) Bringhurst of St. George, UT; Wyatt Bringhurst of Taylorsville; Stephanie Brooke Fordham of West Valley City; Zachary Dawson of Sandy.

She was preceded by her parents, one sister, Sherian Schmidt and her brother, Christopher Anderson.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, 1950 E 10600 S., Sandy, Utah.

A viewing will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

