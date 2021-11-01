Smithfield caterer and Logan man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wellsville man

LOGAN — The 52-year-old owner of a Smithfield catering service and a 52-year-old Logan man have both been arrested and charged with threatening a Wellsville man last week. John L. Simpson and Darwin J. Bundy were both booked into the Cache County Jail Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Wellsville early Friday morning. Upon arrival, they allegedly observed Simpson wielding a baseball bat and arguing with the alleged victim outside a small shed. He dropped the bat when law enforcement ordered him to do so.

During questioning, the alleged victim claimed Simpson and Bundy came to his home after learning that he was in a relationship with Bundy’s girlfriend. Bundy had allegedly asked for Simpson’s help, due to his martial arts training.

The arrest report detailed, Simpson allegedly arrived and pushed in the victim’s door with a bat and a machete in his hands. Bundy was filming the incident on his cellphone, telling the alleged victim that Simpson was going to hit him with the bat.

On the video, Simpson reportedly could be seen arguing and placing the machete to the victim’s throat. He also placed the end of the bat under his chin and pushed upward.

Bundy and Simpson were arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. Both were charged with one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Simpson spoke briefly telling the court he didn’t even know the alleged victim.

Bundy claimed he had recently started working for Simpson’s company, Culinary Concepts.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck allowed both men to be released on pre-trial supervision, under the condition that they have no contact with the alleged victim. She also ordered them appear again in court later this month. Both could face up to one-year in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

