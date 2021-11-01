October 12, 1992 – October 24, 2021 (age 29)

On Oct 24, 2021 Stormi N. Paul Taylor was greeted by her mom Penni Reeves with open arms back into our Heavenly Home. She was greeted by her grandparents Gloria (Chickie) and Bill Reeves as well. She was born October 12, 1992 to David and Penni Paul.

She lived in Sunset most of her life, moving to Logan in 2019. She attended Northridge High, and graduated 2011 from Canyon High, fourth in her class with six extra credits. She set goals and achieved them.

She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints, she recently gained a very strong testimony of the church and was excited at being able to attend her meetings once again. She spoke highly of her Logan 11th ward bishopric and her friends in the ward that held her up when she needed the extra strength. She also felt prayer was very important in their lives.

Stormi was an amazing mommy to three beautiful little girls, her 3 princesses. Rylee 11, Paislee 6, and Oaklee 3. They were all best friends, and meant the world to her.

She married Cameron Taylor on December 29, 2019.

She loved writing poetry, family gatherings, painting, crafting and going to Wendover. When in Wendover, she looked forward to her Shirley Temple strawberry daiquiri. She loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and having all the family together. One of her favorite statements was “if there is going to be food there I’m there for sure”. She learned to love cooking and enjoyed making dinner for the family. Family time was always special to her.

Stormi is survived by her husband Cameron, dad and step mom David and Kim Paul, brothers Nathan Paul, Brandon B E. Paul, Robert Mrozik, Great Grandmother Louise Blood, Aunts and Uncles Don and Billine Palmer, Brett and Nanette Reeves, Neville Reeves, Rex Baker, Gary Paul, Kevan Paul, Stephanie Hull, Cheryl Styler, Diane Lockwood, along with several cousins who considered her their sister and friend. She is further survived by her adopted moms Jerri Paul, Karen Matthews, and Ellen Reeves, and Great Grandma Janet Palmer. When you became Stormi’s friend you got a very trusting friend for life.

Stormi missed her mom daily and struggled not having her to share all the many accomplishments and the special occasions and exciting times in her life.

Knowing they are together again will help us get through this next chapter of our lives.

Stormi, you are already missed by all of us more than you will ever know!! Love ya forever and always.

Services will be announced at a later date.

