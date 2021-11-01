October 29, 2021

Tanner Jacob Wendel beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son passed away on October 29, 2021. Tanner was born in Kennewick, WA on the fourth of July in 1979. He grew up in West Jordan and Mantua UT and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1997.

Tanner had a big heart and made friends easily but loved his family most of all. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his freedoms and liberties to the utmost. Tanner enjoyed motorcycling and snowmobiling and being outdoors. He was an avid Broncos fan and attended several games with his children. He was currently employed at Procter and Gamble and previously worked for 11 years at Nucor.

Tanner is survived by his wife Chelsey, his children Tytan (Brooke), Tyler (Kennedy), Sarah, Madi, and Brooklyn; 3 grandchildren, 7 siblings, and his parents.

Tanner you were taken from us way too soon, but you will always be in our hearts.

A viewing will be held for friends and family of Tanner on November 5, from 5-7pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City. A tribute will follow at 7pm.

Click this link to view additional details about Tanner’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/tanner-wendell

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.