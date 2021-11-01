USU issues safety alert after reports of voyeurism near Logan campus

Old Main at Utah State University.

LOGAN — Utah State University officials are advising students to be on the lookout for a possible peeping tom around the Logan Campus. Administrators issued a Code Blue Alert Monday afternoon to students, faculty and staff.

USU police report that over the last few months, the Logan City Police Department has received several incidents of an individual peeking in windows. Most of the events were reported in the Adams Elementary School neighborhood, from 400 North to 1000 North and 500 East to 800 East.

The alert clarified that even though the locations are not on campus, many USU students live in the area.

Law enforcement for both agencies asked students to be proactive in protecting their personal safety and to report suspicious behavior. Logan City police regards the incidents as crimes of opportunity, which are best prevented by removing easy options for the suspect.

The alert also provided several recommendations:

– Lock doors and windows when you leave and when you are home.

– Close blinds or drapes after dark.

– Keep the exterior of your residence well lit.

– Pair up in groups while walking. Consider using the Utah State Safe App in order to ask USU Public Safety to track you as you walk to or from campus.

– Report suspicious activity. On campus, you can call USU Police at 435-797-1939. If you are off campus, call Logan City Police at 435-753-7555.

