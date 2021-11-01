Utah State’s Mountain West football game at San José State will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and kick off at 8:30 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Mountain West football game at San José State on Saturday, Nov. 13, will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 and begin at 8:30 p.m. (MT), it was announced Monday.

Utah State and San José State have had 39 prior meetings on the football field with USU trailing in the all-time series, 18-20-1, which includes a 7-11-1 road record. However, USU has won eight-straight games against the Spartans, including four straight on the road. The last time SJSU won a game against the Aggies was on Oct. 11, 2008, in San Jose, 30-7.

Furthermore, Utah State has out-scored San José State 349-156 (43.6-19.5) during its current eight-game winning streak, including 253-80 (50.6-16.0) in its last five meetings. In fact, USU has won each of the last five games in the series by at least 22 points.

Overall, Utah State’s series with San José State is tied for the sixth-longest in school history, along with Idaho and New Mexico State.

Utah State is currently 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in Mountain West play, while San José State is 5-4 overall and 3-2 in MW action. SJSU plays at Nevada this weekend, while USU plays at New Mexico State.

