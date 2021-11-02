Ann Lish Bennett Nusbaum, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 30, 2021, having completed with honor her journey here on Earth.

Ann was born on October 14, 1935, to Horace A. and Nellie Blanche King Lish in Brigham City, Utah. She was raised in Deweyville where she attended Deweyville Elementary, Bear River Junior High School and Bear River High School. Ann was a lifelong resident of Box Elder County. She married Val Dee Bennett on September 7, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Temple. He preceded her in death in 1992. She married James Clifford Nusbaum on November 4, 1995.

Ann was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings which included: organist, Primary President, Relief Society President, Young Women’s leader and Primary teacher. Ann and Jim served a mission in the Arizona Tucson Mission.

She worked as a bank teller for 27 years at First Security Bank, Box Elder County Bank, and First Interstate Bank. She was also involved in Simada (a women’s educational group) and sang in a double trio group. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, and making homemade chocolates for family and friends. Ann was an avid Jazz fan and enjoyed playing Pinochle and Runs and Bunches with friends. Mom was loving and caring, always thinking of those around her. She made others feel special by sending cards and notes for birthdays and other occasions. She taught us Christ-like love through her example.

Ann is survived by her husband Jim, children, Becky (Randy) Bluth, Steven (Vicki) Bennett, Bradley (Vanese) Bennett, DeAnn (Gordon) Craner, foster daughter Kim (Erwin) Marks and brother, Neil Lish. She is the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A private family funeral service will be held November 5, 2021.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to the health concerns of Covid 19, those attending the public viewing and funeral service are required to wear a mask..

A live stream of the service may be viewed on her online obituary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

The family would like to thank all those who lovingly cared for our wife and mother during the last days of her life.

