CAPSA shows off expanded building and services to the public

Executive Director of CAPSA Jill Anderson conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony of their new addition Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

LOGAN – Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) introduced their new addition to the public Friday. The new building will give the organization more administrative and working space to help individuals and families in crisis.

Executive Director of CAPSA Jill Anderson was happy the construction was completed.

“This is exciting to have the building finished and open to the public,” she said. “Despite labor and supply shortages our contractor Mike Funk was able to get it finished.”

She said Joe Beck, the architect, did a superb job on the design.

Approximately 200 people were at the ribbon cutting and another 200 went through the building after the ceremony.

Dave and Lynette Jenkins, representing The Charis Legacy Foundation located in North Logan, were honored for their donation of $2.9 million used to build the facility. The 501-(c) 3 non-profit provides financial support to a large range to charitable and educational institutions.

The 9,575 sq. ft. addition has a single main entrance for improved security as well as 16 program offices for casework and clinical therapy. There is also a community education space, dedicated group rooms and more. This building is part of a three-phase expansion of CAPSA facilities with plans to improve the shelter, child-care center and additional office space in the future. Some of the rooms can be scheduled for public use.

Makayla Hancey was stationed in an area to explain some of the rooms designed to help clients as they come to the facility.

“This is the community room. It is used for law enforcement interviews, legal clinics and to help with employment issues like writing resumes,” she explained. “There also these smaller rooms used for individuals in crisis so we can take them into a private area and have someone talk to them.”

Nola Chase, the Salt Lake City interior designer, was on hand. She volunteered her time to get the furniture as well as the art.

“All of the paintings and furniture have been donated from people from Salt Lake to Logan,” she said. “The lighting fixtures all came from the builder.”

Sarah Fitzgerald, Chief Communications Officer for CAPSA, said all the services at CAPSA are free to the clients.

“Case workers help empower the clients with the right to self-determine their own destinies,” she said. “We also help them safely plan to protect themselves from being harmed.”

Fitzgerald guided groups though the new portion of the building.

“We have a sponsor who committed to donate $100,000 for five years to pay for services for our clients,” she said. “Therapy sessions can cost a person $50 to $100 an hour. We provide all of the sessions for free.”

James Boyd, the chief development officer for CAPSA said the ribbon cutting was a unique opportunity to highlight some of CAPSA’s employees and their different departments.

There were separate ribbon cuttings for each department and some were combined to save time.

“It was how Charis Legacy wanted it done,” Boyd said. “They wanted to show and demonstrate what all of the different areas do, not just CAPSA as a unit. We felt honored to have everyone honored for the work they do.”