Joan Klomp Graf

September 25, 1964- October 19, 2021 (age 57)

Our whole world passed away early in the morning of October 19, 2021. Our beloved wife, mother, sister, and matriarch of her extended family was called to return to our Heavenly Father. Joan was the sunshine to all who knew and loved her. There was no task too big nor too small that she wasn’t willing to resolve. Her bright smile, energetic eyes and compassionate heart made it easy for her to connect with friends and new relationships. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joan was born on September 25, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, to Spencer Foulger Klomp and Janice Elaine Parkinson Klomp. She graduated from Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah in 1982. She attended Weber State and Utah State for her education. She married Troy William Graf for all time and eternity on September 7, 1990, in the St. George Temple.

Joan was a vibrant and endless fount of love and compassion. Every single life she touched was better off because they got to meet her and feel the warmth of her loving spirit. Joan knew how to make anyone feel better, no matter how sad or impossible the situation. She had a beautiful way of expressing her compassion, her optimism, and her wisdom, which she gave freely and endlessly to all who needed it, just like her mother. She was most happy and energetic while she was surrounded by her family; playing tabletop games and laughing while her kids’ different personalities mixed together. Holidays brought opportunities for her to share her talents and create magic in the lives of those who came to visit. Joan was exceptional at making lifelong memories out of the simplest situations. Although she left too soon, she left behind many lifetimes of amazing memories to so many people.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who put her family before all else. She cooked amazing meals and brought love and laughter to our lives. She spent countless hours consoling her family and giving them “nice tickles” with her French tip nails. She brought warmth and love to every room she entered. She enjoyed playing the piano and encouraging her children to develop their musical talents.

She was a caring and diligent sister to her 4 brothers and 1 sister, always available to help and provide support anywhere she could. She was a thoughtful and invaluable friend to many. Everyone who knew her looked up to her and her ability to organize, lead, and juggle many plates while wearing multiple hats. She spent most of her free time serving others.

Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she faithfully served in many callings. Her testimony continues with her children. Joan enjoyed reading her scriptures and books about the history of the church. She always encouraged the importance of family and education. She was involved in ancestry and loved to research family history. Over the last ten years, she was passionate about cultural interrelation through housing Korean foreign exchange students.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Spencer F. Klomp, and her mother, Janice E. Klomp.

Joan is survived by her husband, Troy Graf, and four children: Cortney and Sebastian Nay, Herriman, Utah; Jason Graf, St. George, Utah; Jessica Graf, St. George, Utah; Dallin Graf, St. George, Utah.

Please come and join us in celebrating our sunshine Angel. There will be a viewing service on November 5, 2021, from 5-7pm at the Spilsbury Mortuary, located at 110 S Bluff St, St. George, UT 84770 in St. George, Utah.

Pre-funeral viewing will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Santa Clara 14th ward church located at 630 Riesling Ave, Santa Clara, UT 84765 under the direction of Bishop Day.

Funeral service will begin at 2pm.

Interment will take place in the Santa Clara Cemetery.

Please consider helping via https://gofund.me/b9d7d5af or via Venmo @Cortney-Graf All condolences and donations are greatly appreciated.