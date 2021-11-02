Logan police search for suspected pride flag thief

Suspected pride flag thief caught on camera. (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — The Logan City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person suspected of stealing a pride flag from a Logan home.

The theft was caught on camera, Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:41 p.m.

A Ring doorbell camera caught footage of the suspect.

They are seen wearing a western hat, jeans, jacket and may possibly have been wearing glasses at the time of the theft.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to contact the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9300.

will@cvradio.com