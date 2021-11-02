September 27, 1949 – November 1, 2021 (age 72)

Merrill Tony Martin, 72, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Lewiston City Cemetery, 1000 East Center in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Elevate Credit Union, under the name of Adam Martin, or through Venmo at Adam-Martin-84 to help with medical and funeral expenses.

