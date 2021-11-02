USU professor leads an agricultural health and safety group

FILE PHOTO - Aerial view of a combine. Photo by Scott Goodwill on Unsplash

LOGAN – Utah State University Associate Professor Michael Pate is the President of the International Society for Agricultural Health and Safety, or ISASH.

He said ISASH doesn’t exist to tell farmers how to do their jobs.

“Nobody knows better how to get things done than a farmer,” Pate exclaimed. “What we try to see our role is to be able to empower those that will be able to provide resources and help in any way — whether it be mental health or occupational safety — what we want to see is the sustainability of our American farmer.”

Dr. Pate said national statistics indicate farming is among the most dangerous jobs in America. Farmers regularly work with large vehicles and potentially dangerous equipment.

“If you think about it, an injury or a death on a farm may put them over the breaking edge, and we won’t be able to see them clear the economics that they need to sustain their operation,” he added. “We see it as a way to help them do their business, we don’t see it as a way to be intrusive.

“And I think that what we need to do is be able to communicate that, and be a promoter for agriculture, and be a champion for the farmer.”

Dr. Pate, a part of USU’s Applied Sciences, Technology and Education Department, came to USU in 2010. He later moved on to Penn State, returning three years ago to lead USU’s agricultural systems technology degree program.