BTech students showcasing fashion

LOGAN — B-TECH Fashion Merchandising and Development students present their annual Fall Fashion Show. “The New Ivy League” will be the theme for the fashion show.

The show will be held Thursday and Friday nights at 7:30pm at Bridgerland Technical College, 1301 North 600 West.

Tickets for the show are $5 and will be available at the door. Refreshments will be served.

Students enrolled in BTECH Fashion Merchandising and Development classes are responsible for coordinating the clothing, choreography, music, advertising, and all other elements of the show.

The show will feature clothing from Bohme, Buckle, The Kater Shop, Old Navy, Petals and Promises Prom, Roolee, and Rue 21 as well as a collection designed and constructed by BTECH Fashion Merchandising and Development student, Madelon Larsen, and a fully curated and styled collection by student Maddy Allen.

For further information contact Hailey Ropelato (435) 512-0687 or visit btech.edu for more details.