Cache County Clerk releases detailed election results

CACHE COUNTY – Local residents of 19 Cache Valley communities voted by mail in municipal elections on Tuesday.

The so-far unofficial voter turn-out was unexpectedly heavy for a municipal election, according to Cache County Clerk Jess Bradfield, approaching 40 percent of registered county voters.

“This represents a record year for nearly every municipality,” Bradfield explained.

AMALGA

In Amalga, incumbent Mayor David Wood was opposed by write-in candidate Julio Vega.

Wood was re-elected with 89.25 percent of the vote to Vegas’s 1.08 percent.

In the city council race there, candidate Paul Hansen faced off against write-in candidate Lance Gates.

With two council seats in contention, Hansen and Gates were both elected with 57.89 and 39.47 percent of the vote respectively.

The total number of ballots cast in Amalga was 96, representing 35.04 percent of registered voters.

CLARKSTON

In Clarkston, incumbent Mayor Craig Hidalgo ran unopposed for reelection to his post.

McCall Stephensen also ran unopposed for the Clarkston City Council after candidate Nicole Sparks withdrew from the race.

As of midnight Tuesday, voting results had not been reported from Clarkston.

CORNISH

Incumbent Mayor Matt Leak ran unopposed to retain his post in Cornish.

Brad Fisher and Chris Buxton also filed as city council candidates in that community.

As of midnight Tuesday, voting results had not been reported from Cornish.

HYDE PARK

In Hyde Park, incumbent Mayor Charles Wheeler, who was recently appointed to replace the late Sharidean Flint, did not seek reelection.

Bryan C. Cox ran unopposed for mayor of that community.

Cox garnered 908 votes.

In the city council race in Hyde Park, candidate Phillip Crowley withdrew, leaving Gerald Osborne, Bob Christensen, Kevin Flint to vie for two city council seats.

Osborne and Flint won those seats with 39.96 and 33.57 percent of the votes cast respectively.

Christensen earned 26.47 percent if the vote.

HYRUM

Incumbent Mayor Stephanie Miller was unopposed in her bid for reelection in Hyrum.

Jared L. Clawson and Paul C. James ran as candidates for the Hyrum City Council.

Since none of the races in Hyrum featured challengers, an election did not take place.

LEWISTON

In Lewiston, mayoral candidate K. Roy Hall withdrew from the race, leaving Jeff W. Hall unopposed to replace outgoing Mayor Kelly Field.

Jeff W. Hall garnered 321 votes.

After being disqualified during primary balloting on Aug. 10 due to a technicality, four residents filed as write-in candidates for a single two-year term on the city council. They are Regan Wheeler, Brenda K. Link, Kade B. Tarbet and Ned K. Simper.

Simper captured that seat with 39.86 percent of the vote. Tarbet won 35.23 percent of the vote, while Wheeler and Link won 14.94 and 8.19 percent respectively.

Two additional city council seats are for four-year terms. Since only Brooke E. Hyer, John H. Morrison and Sigrid R. Roderer filed as candidates for those seats, primary balloting was not necessary in those races.

Morrison and Hyer won those seats with 49.58 and 26.9 percent of the vote respectively while Roderer garnered 23.52 percent of ballots cast.

The total number of ballots cast in Lewiston was 381.

LOGAN

The mayoral race in Logan was between incumbent Mayor Dolly Daines and businessman Dee Jones.

Daines was re-elected by a more than 1,500 vote margin with 62 percent of the vote compared to 38 percent for Jones.

Three candidates also filed for the two Logan City Council seats that were in contention. They are incumbents Amy Z. Anderson and Ernesto López and challenger Keegan Garrity.

Anderson and López were re-elected with each of them winning 35 percent of the city vote. Garrity captured 30 percent of the ballots cast.

Slightly more than 30 percent of Logan’s registered voters turned out for the municipal election.

MENDON

In Mendon, incumbent Mayor Ed Buist ran unopposed to retain his seat.

Buist garnered 242 votes.

Competing for two four-year seats on the Mendon City Council were Jonathan W. Hardman, Judith Keilani Ludlow and Michael Morgan.

Morgan and Hardman won those seats with 40.04 and 35.48 percent of the vote respectively. Ludlow earned 24.48 percent of the vote.

Robert Jepsen run unopposed for a two-year seat on the municipal panel, garnering 245 votes.

MILLVILLE

Incumbent Mayor David N. Hair ran against Robert Lee Cudney in the Millville mayoral race.

Hair was re-elected with 90.11 percent of the vote compared to Cudney’s 9.89 percent of ballots cast.

Daniel Grange and Clay Walker also filed as candidates for two city council seats in that community.

Grange and Walker won those seats with 53.34 and 46.66 percent of the vote respectively.

A total of 376 ballots were cast in Millville, representing a 28.70 percent voter turn-out.

NEWTON

In Newton, city officials opted to use ranked choice voting in their municipal election.

Newton’s mayoral election saw Mayor Kevin Rhodes campaigning to retain his post against challenger Mike Benson.

Benson succeeded in unseating his incumbent rival, earning 59.33 percent of the vote to Rhodes’ 40.67 percent.

Because Newton skipped primary balloting in August, four candidates vied against each other in Tuesday’s municipal election. They were Brett Petersen, Gordon Anderson, Jake Christiansen and Reese Bartell Jenkins.

Christiansen won Newton’s Seat 1 with 56.6 percent of the vote in the third round of ranked choice voting. Petersen took Seat 2 with 56.4 percent of the vote in the second round.

Jenkins and Anderson were eliminated in rounds one and two respectively.

The total number of votes cast for Newton city council candidates was 212 for a voter turn-out of 41.65 percent.

NIBLEY

The city of Nibley also opted to use ranked choice voting in its municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Shaun Dustin chose not to run for reelection, leaving challengers Larry Jacobsen, Craig J. Petersen and Matt Logan in a three-way race for that post.

Jacobsen won the post of mayor in the first round of ranked choice voting with 51.5 percent of the vote. Petersen captured 26,9 percent of the vote and Logan took 21.6 percent of ballots in the mayoral race.

The total number of ballots cast was 877.

Also competing for seats on the Nibley City Council were Tom Davis, Norman Larsen, Kathryn Beus and Ronald Hill.

Larsen and Beus won seat on the city council with 53.1 and 50.1 percent of the vote respectively in the first and second round of balloting,

Hill and Davis were eliminated with 24.3 and 22.6 percent of the vote respectively.

NORTH LOGAN

In North Logan, Lindsay Peterson and Chris Nelson were running to replace outgoing Mayor Damon Cann.

Peterson won that race with 67.46 percent of the vote, compared to Nelson’s 32.54 percent of ballots cast.

After Darrin Buttery was eliminated during primary balloting in August, four residents remained as city council candidates in North Logan. They were Brad Crookston, Bruce W. Lee, Emily Schmidt and Joni Kartchner.

Kartchner and Schmidt won those two city council seats with 28.29 and 25.46 percent of the vote respectively. Crookston garnered 23.47 percent of the vote while Lee earned 22.79 percent of ballots cast.

PARADISE

Incumbent Mayor Vic Little defended his post against challenger Larry A. Johnson in Paradise.

Residents who filed as city council candidates in Paradise are Michael M. Burns, Devin Thomas and Whitney Gale.

As of midnight Tuesday, voting results were not yet available from Paradise.

PROVIDENCE

In Providence, Kathleen Willardson Alder ran unopposed to replace outgoing Mayor John Drew after challenger Robert A. Cruz withdrew from the race. She garnered nearly 1,400 votes.

In a race that is still too close to call, four residents also ran as Providence City Council candidates. They were Jeff Carlos Nebeker, Jeanell S. Sealy, Ryan Moeller and Kristina Eck.

As of midnight Tuesday, Sealey seemed certain to win one of two city council seats with 38.6 percent of the vote.

But Eck and Nebeker are in a neck-and-neck race for a second council seat with both of them have won about 25 percent of the vote.

Moeller, meanwhile, is out of the running with 10.7 percent of the ballots cast.

Thanks to a controversial ballot proposition, voter turn-out in Providence topped 50 percent. City residents turned thumbs down on Ballot Proposition 1 by a more than four to one margin.

RICHMOND

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Young did not seek reelection in Richmond, leaving Paul J. Erickson and Terrie L. Wierenga to vie for that office.

Erickson won that race with 63 percent of the vote, compared to 34 percent for Wierenga.

In the race for two seats on the Richmond City Council, the candidates were Amber Ervin, Reese Hulbert, Vern Fielding and Lyle R. Bair.

Bair and Ervin won those seats with 64 and 53 percent of the vote respectively, while Fielding gartered 39 percent of the vote and Hulbert won 33 percent.

Voter turn-out in Richmond was 36.29 percent.

RIVER HEIGHTS

In River Heights, incumbent Mayor Todd Rasmussen did not seek reelection. He will be replaced by Jason E. Thompson.

Thanks to ranked choice voting, six candidates competed for two seats on River Heights city council. They were David Wayne Bush, Janet Humphreys Mathews, Jerry L. Pence, Nancy Huntly, Tyson Glover and Lance B. Pitcher.

After five rounds of balloting, Glover and Mathews won those seats with 50.6 and 53.8 percent of the vote respectively. Their four competing candidates – Huntly, Bush, Pence and Pitcher — were eliminated with 21.8, 15.8, 13.7 and 10.3 percent of the vote respectively.

A total of 380 ballots were cast in River Heights

SMITHFIELD

In Smithfield, Mayor Jeffrey H. Barnes defended his post against challenger Kris Monson.

Monson unseated the incumbent mayor by winning 58.11 percent of the vote, compared to Barnes’ 41.89 percent.

After Bart Caley was eliminated in primary balloting, Jamie Anderson, Sue Hyer, Wade C. Campbell and Andrew Lillywhite competed for two city council seats.

The bids of Hyer and Campbell were successful, winning 54 and 51 percent of ballots cast respectively.

Anderson and Lillywhite each earned 39 percent of the vote.

Voter turn-out in Smithfield was 35.6 percent.

TRENTON

The mayoral race in Trenton pitted incumbent Mayor Lynn G. Payne against challenger Deyette K. Bradley.

Payne was re-elected by a more than two-to-margin, winning 67.65 percent of the vote compared to 32.35 percent for Bradley.

Three candidates for a single Trenton City Council seat were Cortney Andrew, Kyle Kingston and Stephanie Merrill.

Andrew captured that seat with 43.73 percent of the vote compared to 32.42 percent for Kingston and 23,85 percent for Merrill.

Voter turn-out in Trenton was 58.59 percent

WELLSVILLE

In Wellsville, incumbent Mayor Thomas Bailey’s reelection bid was unopposed.

Austin V. Wood and Kaylene Ames ran for city council seats in that community.

As of midnight Tuesday voting results had not been reported from Wellsville.