Holly Daines wins another term as Logan’s mayor

LOGAN – Residents in Logan voted to return incumbent Mayor Holly H. Daines to office in Tuesday’s municipal election.

With an unexpected 30.07 percent voter turn-out, Daines won by a commanding margin of more than 1,500 votes over businessman Dee Jones.

The ballot count in the lopsided voting totaled 3,854 for Daines (62% of votes cast) and 2,349 for Jones (38% of votes cast).

“I’m honored and humbled by today’s vote,” Daines said late Tuesday, after receiving the news of the unofficial ballot count in the mayoral race. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Logan for another four years.”

Daines was elected mayor in 2017 and can claim credit for numerous accomplishments during her first term of office, including a face-lift for Center Street and the implementation of several long-term projects to revitalize the downtown area.

“It appears that the voters approve of the city’s direction under its current elected officials,” she added.

Daines is a Cache Valley native and a graduate of both Utah State University and the University of Utah. Her previous political experience includes eight years as a member of the Logan City Council.

“I am very grateful to all of those who have supported me over the past four years,” the mayor emphasized.

In the next four years, Daines says that she hopes to focus her efforts on completion of the Center Block plaza, construction of a new library, improvement of transportation networks and the expansion of trails and parks.