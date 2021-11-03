Incumbents cruise to victory in city council balloting

Amy Z. Anderson was re-elected to the Logan City Council during mail-in balloting on Tuesday.

LOGAN – Mail-in balloting in the Logan municipal election Tuesday produced a clean sweep for incumbent city council candidates.

City council members Amy Z. Anderson and Ernesto López were handily re-elected to their at-large seats on the municipal panel.

In a municipal election marked by unexpected record voter turn-out, Amy Anderson was re-elected with 4,004 votes, while López captured 4,040 ballots.

After running a populist campaign, challenger Keegan Garrity candidacy was favored by 3,526 voters.

“Logan is such a great place to live and work,” Amy Anderson observed after being notified of her victory. “I am honored to serve (the city).”

In a campaign that was marked by civility, the only controversy that emerged was over Mayor Holly Daines’ endorsement of Anderson and López in a break from traditional mayoral neutrality in municipal elections.

The mayor, who was also running for re-election, made a campaign contribution to López, as did follow city council members Tom Jensen and Mark Anderson.

But Garrity’s efforts to make that political support a campaign issue apparently fell flat with city voters, as Daines was re-elected by solid 1,500 vote margin.

“The continuity in re-electing our city leadership seem to indicate that our citizens believe we are heading in the right direction,” Amy Anderzon explained. “As residents have ideas, questions or concerns, I hope they continue to e-mail or call city council members and get involved with their neighborhood councils.”

Amy Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, emerging successfully from a crowded field of 10 candidates. She is Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and has worked with numerous local non-profit groups.

López joined the Logan City Council in October 2020, after being selected to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Bradfield.

A native of Tijuana, López is an instructional course designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University.

Garrity is a community activist whose public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff council and representing that neighborhood on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee.

“I’m excited to continue the efforts to bring people, businesses and activity to our downtown,” Amy Anderson emphasized, “as well as to find solutions to our housing, homeless and growth issues.”

Voter turn-out in the municipal election was an unprecedented 40 percent overall in Cache County, according to County Clerk Jess Bradfield.