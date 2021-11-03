John K. Collier

Written by Obituaries
November 3, 2021

July 24, 1950 – November 1, 2021 (age 71)

John K. Collier, 71, of Hyrum, UT passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Hyrum 15th Ward Chapel, 455 East 100 South, Hyrum. A visitation will be held prior at 12:00 noon.

Interment at Hyrum Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral service may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89352969439?pwd=VythdkFx…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.