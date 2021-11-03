July 24, 1950 – November 1, 2021 (age 71)

John K. Collier, 71, of Hyrum, UT passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Hyrum 15th Ward Chapel, 455 East 100 South, Hyrum. A visitation will be held prior at 12:00 noon.

Interment at Hyrum Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral service may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89352969439?pwd=VythdkFx…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.