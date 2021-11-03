Logan man pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 from employer

Booking photo for Micah V. Perry (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing more than $50,000 in supplies from his employer. Micah V. Perry accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced next month.

Perry participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of communications fraud, both second-degree felonies.

Prosecutors told the court how Perry was working at a Logan building supply company last year. He would take materials that had been ordered by customers and keep them for himself. Most of the $50,000 in goods were later recovered by law enforcement.

Perry spoke briefly, telling the court he was willing to waive his right to a fair trial and plead guilty to the charges.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped eight other charges against the defendant.

Judge Brandon Maynard accepted Perry’s plea deal and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13.

Perry is currently out of jail after posting a $4,700 bond after being arrested in June. He could be sentenced to up to 15-years in prison.

will@cvradio.com