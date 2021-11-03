Parents encouraged to pre-register children for vaccines at Bear River Health Department

FILE PHOTO - A teen receives a vaccine. Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

LOGAN – With vaccines now available for children ages 5-11, the Bear River Health Department announced that parents in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties should preregister children before walking into BRHD facilities in Logan, Brigham City and Tremonton.

A Box Elder County man, between 65-84 years of age, is one of 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by UDOH, which leaves Utah’s total number of deaths during the pandemic at 3,262. It is the 163rd death in northern Utah.

UDOH also reported 2,152 new statewide coronavirus infections since Tuesday which adds to the state’s 556,463 positive cases since the outbreak.

There are 127 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties and the total northern Utah case count has reached 30,931 with 29,346 northern Utahns listed as totally recovered while 1,433 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Statewide 554 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 more than reported Tuesday and 217 of them are in intensive care, seven more than on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 24,321.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is more than 1.758 million with 12,366 vaccinations Tuesday. More than 3.78 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 11,493 Utahns tested since Tuesday which means over 3.7 million people have been tested and more than 6.7 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,469 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 17.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is up to 11.6 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update lists 3,577 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 293,241 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,624 total positive cases in Franklin County, 709 in Bear Lake County and 549 in Oneida County.