Hyrum man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested after police claimed he was sharing child pornography through social media. Kyi M. Yee was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail after officers obtained a warrant for his cellphone and questioned him.

According to an arrest report, the Logan City Police Department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The cybertip explained how Yee was suspected of exchanging child pornography through Facebook Messenger.

The video file of an Asian girl approximately 5 to 8-years-old was allegedly sent and received between three different users. One of those users’ profiles was named “Lily Boat.”

Police drafted a warrant and sent it to Facebook, requesting information about the profiles. After reviewing photos and chat logs, an off-duty officer recognized Yee as the suspected owner of the “Lily Boat” account.

Yee was questioned by police after being advised of his Miranda Rights. He admitted to using Facebook to exchange pornographic material but couldn’t recall sending or receiving child pornography. He also confessed to using Facebook on his cell phone, which was taken into evidence.

Jail records show Yee was booked on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He was later released. Formal charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

