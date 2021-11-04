Judge binds convicted sex-offender over on charges of allegedly raping two Logan girls

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 21-year-old convicted sex-offender is being bound for trial on charges of allegedly traveling to Cache Valley and raping two Logan teenagers last summer. Hasan A. Al Ogaili has been in the Cache County Jail, held without bail, since being arrested in July.

Al Ogaili was in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. He was previously charged with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of child kidnapping, and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

As part of their evidence, prosecutors played three recorded interviews with the alleged victims. The 12 and 13-years-old girls explained how they met Al Ogaili on Snapchat and agreed to meet him July 20. He reportedly drove the girls to a convenience store, where he purchased snacks and electronic cigarettes for them.

The girls told police, Al Ogaili then drove near the Logan Temple and parked. He raped two of the girls, as they reportedly told him “no” repeatedly and were screaming.

During the more than 90 minutes of recorded interviews, the girls described how they were able to escape out of the vehicle and went to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital for treatment. They described Al Ogaili as having darker skin, and hair that was long and curly on the top and short on the sides. He was also wearing glasses.

Police were able to locate video and financial transaction information from the convenience store. It showed the suspect purchasing snacks with a debit card, matching the girl’s stories.

Officers also learned Al Ogaili had been convicted of enticing a minor over the internet in Davis County. Days before allegedly driving to Logan, he was sentenced to probation for 48-months.

Logan City Police Investigator Micah Vehrs testified about questioning Al Ogaili at his Murray residence. The suspect originally denied driving to Logan. After confronting him with some of the evidence, he admitted to meeting up with the three girls.

Defense attorney Thomas Weber claimed his client should not be charged with the child kidnapping and aggravated child sex abuse. He pointed out that the girls had told investigators how they had sneaked out of their homes and went willingly with Al Ogaili. They had also told him they were 18-years-old.

Despite Weber’s arguments, Judge Brian Cannell ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to bind Al Ogaili over on all charges. He ordered the defendant to remain in jail and appear again in court Jan. 19.

Al Ogaili pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com