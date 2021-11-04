November 21, 1949 – October 28, 2021 (age 74)



Larry Dee Williams, 71, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Kimberly, Idaho.

Larry is the youngest child of Leland and Zilpha Williams of Malad, Idaho. He passed away in Kimberly, Idaho where he was a patient at the Kimberly Rehabilitation Center.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his three older sisters and their husbands, Nadine (Everett Conrad), Neva (Milt Christensen), Selma (Earl Yearsley).

He is survived by three older brothers and their wives, Clyde (Louise Pierson), Brent (Joan Porter), Carl (Jeanne Robinson), and many nieces and nephews.

Larry, who had Down’s syndrome, loved spending time with his family. His happy spirit and exceptional love was given freely to all. He especially loved to be at the family ranch in Malad, surrounded by the love of his family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 3 p.m. in the Horsley Funeral Home.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery next to his dear parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.