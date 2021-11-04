Logan city council candidates reflect on election results

Incumbent city council member Ernest Lopez was re-elected to an at-large seat on the municipal panel during Tuesday's general election.

LOGAN – Both winners and losers in Logan’s recent municipal election are accepting the results of that balloting with good grace.

In a record 30 percent turn-out for a municipal election, city council members Amy Z. Anderson and Ernesto López were handily re-elected to their at-large seats on the municipal panel.

In his second unsuccessful bid for a city council seat, challenger Keegan Garrity trailed the incumbent candidates by nearly 500 votes.

Anderson thanked city residents for returning her to office and pledged to continue her efforts to support downtown revitalization and address issues of housing, homelessness and growth.

Meanwhile, López saw his re-election not as a personal victory but rather a “historic win” for the entire city.

“I’m truly honored to be the first immigrant and Hispanic elected to public office in our city and maybe even our valley,” López said. “Thanks to everyone who encouraged and supported me during the campaign.”

“Congratulations to Amy and Ernesto for retaining their seats on the Logan City Council,” Garrity said. “I sincerely appreciate anyone who is willing to serve our community.”

In the Nov. 2 municipal election, López captured 4,040 ballots, Anderson won 4,004 votes and Garrity was favored by 3,526 voters.

Both Anderson and López agreed that the unprecedented turn-out in the municipal elected represented an endorsement by local residents of the city’s current direction.

“Getting the most votes in this election is a testament to where our growing city is at this moment in time,” López explained. “Looking over the recent election results and the voter turn-out, I’m excited to see that we had more people vote in our local election than in recent years as will.

“Those votes across our community show that ‘We Are All Logan’ indeed.”

Anderson shared that sentiment, saying that “… the continuity in re-electing our city leadership seems to indicate that our citizens believe that we are headed in the right direction.”

Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, emerging successfully from a crowded field of 10 candidates.

López joined the Logan City Council in October 2020, after being selected to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Bradfield.

Garrity is a community activist whose public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff council and representing that neighborhood on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee.

The city council campaign was marked by polite civility. The only topics that approached becoming hot-button issues were incumbent Mayor Holly Daines’ endorsement of Anderson and López in a break from traditional mayoral neutrality in municipal elections and the continuing debate over voter districts rather than at-large representation on the city council.

But Garrity still described the campaign as “a hard-fought race.”

“I’m grateful to all who participated in that process,” he said. “I worked hard, played it straight and I have no regrets.”

Anderson and López will be sworn into their new terms of office on Jan. 1, 2022.