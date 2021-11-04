Sherman Dee Lewis

June 22, 1936 – November 3, 2021 (age 85)

Sherman “Sherm” Dee Lewis returned home on November 3, 2021, with his loving family by his side at the age of 85. He was born at home in Smithfield, Utah, on June 22, 1936, to Ralph and Beatrice Thomas Lewis. Sherm was the 8th of 12 children. He attended North Cache and Utah State Agricultural College. On September 19, 1956, Sherm married his “Hun” Lulu Olson in the LDS Logan Temple. They were blessed with four children. After Lu’s passing on April 30, 1995, Sherman met Carolyn Wuthrich; they were married on February 17, 1996.

Sherman worked at JB Parsons, Douglas Aircraft, Thiokol, and the US Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Services as a Civil Engineer Technician, for forty years. He was a hard worker throughout his life. Sherman loved his family and spending time with them (so loved his grandchildren.) Sherman was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the gospel and served faithfully in many church callings.

He was survived by his wife Carolyn, children Jeanette, (Michael) Blake, Stanley Kent, (Cheryl Maughan,) Lewis, Deborah “Debbie” (Jeffery Dale), Baldwin, siblings KayDon (Beth), Lewis, Eunice, (Dexter) Kent, Connie, (Pete) Sawyer, Robert, (Shauna) Lewis, Tamara, (Vance,) Grange, Stella (Bill), Pearce, Arnold, (Ardean) Olson, Love, (George) Beckelhiemer, Hollie Olson. Sherman also leaves behind precious 16 grandchildren and 25 and counting great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lulu, parents, daughter Christina, (Terry) Christensen, his brothers, Clayton, Delbert, Arthur, Melvin, Bill, and sister Alice Wayman, brother-in-law’s Bill Pearce, Jimmy Olson, Bill Wayman, and son-in-law Jeff Baldwin.

Services will be held on November 9, 2021, at 79 East 200 South, Smithfield, Utah, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house.

A viewing will be held from 10-11:30 a.m.; the funeral will start at 12:00 noon.

We want to thank the Logan Regional Hospital doctors and staff that took care of our father. Also, we would like to thank the staff at Cache Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care and Atlas Home Care and Hospice staff for their excellent care and support of us on our dad’s final days. And Nelson Funeral Home for their compassionate support.

The funeral services are viewable online via the following link. Password “Lewis”: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85634776322?pwd=OERLZ2FsbzhwS1hMeU0xTDl1N09lQT09

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.