Two Cache County men among 14 new COVID-19 deaths

A pair of Cache County men, both between 65-84 years of age and both hospitalized at the time of their deaths, are among the 14 new COVID-19 fatalities reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) since Wednesday. There have been 165 residents of northern Utah die of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

The state’s death toll has grown to 3,276 since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020.

With 2,267 new COVID positive cases in Utah since Wednesday, there have been 558,630 total cases in the last 20 months. The UDOH said 178 of the total cases reported Thursday were found in northern Utah.

The case count in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties has reached 31,109. Nearly 30,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,438 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Thursday amount to 572 Utahns which is 18 more than on Wednesday. There are 216 in intensive care, one fewer than on Wednesday. (UDOH reports 94 percent of all ICU beds are occupied.)

With 11,282 people vaccinated since Thursday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated is now 1,760 million, nearly 53 percent of the state’s population. Almost 3.8 million doses have been administered.

Currently 89,588 in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 188,083 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population in the three counties of the district is 186,818.

More than 3.7 million people in Utah have been tested — including 11,998 since Wednesday — and over 6.78 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 17,535.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests went up to 1,529 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.9 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 11.7 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 3,600 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 294,485 statewide. New case counts in the three