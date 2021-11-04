USU Aggie Chocolate Factory works with world’s best cocoa bean supplier

LOGAN – Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory has announced a new collaboration with Twenty Degrees, a cocoa bean supplier that sources beans from around the world.

Chocolate Factory Manager Steve Bernet said Twenty Degrees is, arguably, the best specialty cocoa bean supplier in the world; he said these beans come from the Dominican Republic.

”Villa Riva beans are wonderful and we’ve had a number of people try them,” Bernet explained. “They are terrific, they have a very earthy flavor. Some people get notes of raisins, cherry and a little bit of mango.”

He said Twenty Degrees is so named because the best beans are grown within 20 degrees of the equator.

He described what happens after they arrive at USU.

“The beans are sorted, graded and then roasted,” he said. “After roasting they’re crushed and following that they’re put into a machine called the Melanger, with sugar, and that’s where the chocolate flavor really develops.

“That Melanger grinds the chocolate with stone wheels for five to seven days to get a very fine particle size and we really enjoy that smoothness of the chocolate; that’s what the Melanger does.”

Bernet said all beans sourced by Twenty Degrees direct supply chain are carbon neutral and environmentally sustainable.