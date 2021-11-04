Utah State soccer’s season comes to an end in 2-1 double-overtime loss to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State senior Kami Warner, appearing in her USU-record 88th career match, equalized the contest at 1-1 in the 90th minute to force overtime in the semifinals of the Mountain West Championships. However, New Mexico was able to score a second goal in transition in the second overtime period to give the Aggies a 2-1 double-overtime loss and ending one of the best seasons in USU soccer history.

USU finished with 16 shots, including seven on goal, while the Lobos finished the match with 19 shots, with six on goal. UNM’s only goals came in transition as the Utah State defense held the Lobos in check during the run of play.

The Lobos put the first lights on the board in the 69th minute, but Warner’s header in the 90th minute tied the match at 1-1 and forced extra time. Following a scoreless opening overtime period, UNM built on a counterattack in the 102nd minute and scored to advance to the championship match on Saturday afternoon.

Senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo led the Aggies with six shots during the match, including three shots on goal. She was followed by Warner with three shots, two on goal, and junior forward Nicole Hadlock with three shots, including one on goal.

Warner appeared in her 88th career match, setting the all-time record in Utah State history. The match also punctuated the careers of seniors Rachel Noel, Imelda Williams, Alyssa Ulugalu, Cardozo, Marli Niederhauser and Karstyn Peterson. Cardozo finished her career as an Aggie as the all-time leader in assists (32), shots on goal (121) and game-winning goals (12).

Utah State finished the year with an overall mark of 13-6-3, its most victories since the 2011 season when the Aggies wrapped up their campaign 15-5-2.

Fans can follow the Aggie soccer program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.