High School Football Playoff Scoreboard: Nov. 5-6, 2021

Ridgeline Football vs Logan. 10/29/21. Photo by Rick Parker

UTAH 4A SEMIFINAL

No. 2 Ridgeline 49, No. 6 Crimson Cliffs 34 (Video Replay)

– Next week: No. 2 Ridgeline vs No. 4 Dixie at the University of Utah for the 4A Football Championship on Friday, Nov. 12th at 11 a.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch and audio streamed here.

IDAHO 2A QUARTERFINAL

No. 4 Bear Lake 14, No. 5 Nampa Christian 6

– Next week: No. 4 Bear Lake plays the winner of No. 1 West Side vs No. 8 Grangeville

No. 1 West Side vs No. 8 Grangeville – Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.