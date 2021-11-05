North Logan man suspected of raping and molesting young girl waives preliminary hearing

LOGAN — A 53-year-old North Logan man is being bound over for trial on charges of raping and molesting a young girl multiple times over the past few years. Ishiro Jim waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not prosecutors had sufficient evidence in the case.

Jim was in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon. He was previously charged with two counts of sodomy on a child, rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege, Logan City police officers learned in August about a child claiming to have been sexually abused by Jim, a person in close contact with the victim. The girl disclosed that the sexual abuse had occurred over two years ago, and again recently during the past month.

During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described several incidents of being molested and raped by Jim. The child, who is now over 14-years-old, also described being groped over her clothing by the suspect within the past three weeks.

Officers report they questioned Jim at the police department. He allegedly admitted to molesting and raping the child several years ago. He also confessed to groping her breasts recently.

Jim spoke briefly during Thursday’s court appearance, telling Judge Brian Cannell through a Marshallese interpreter that he was willing to waive his rights to the hearing.

Public defender Ryan Holdaway entered “not guilty” pleas to all of the charges for his client. He asked the court for time to review additional evidence in the case and work with prosecutors on a possible plea deal.

Jim was ordered to appear again in court Dec. 1. He remains in the Cache County Jail, held without bail since his arrest in August and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

