Semi-truck driver dies in crash near Riverside

Semi-truck crash in Box Elder County, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A truck driver died Friday after suffering an alleged medical issue while driving along Interstate-15, west of Riverside. The accident was reported around 1:45 pm along southbound I-15, near mile marker 386.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a semi freightliner tractor truck was traveling southbound in the area at the time. The driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered a fatal medical issue while driving. The semi-truck went off the roadway to the right and through a large ditch.

When troopers arrived on scene, the driver was unresponsive still in the driver seat. Troopers and EMS personnel provided life-saving measures, but the driver had passed away.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of family.

will@cvradio.com