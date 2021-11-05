Semi-truck driver dies in crash near Riverside

Written by Will Feelright
November 5, 2021
Semi-truck crash in Box Elder County, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A truck driver died Friday after suffering an alleged medical issue while driving along Interstate-15, west of Riverside. The accident was reported around 1:45 pm along southbound I-15, near mile marker 386.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a semi freightliner tractor truck was traveling southbound in the area at the time. The driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered a fatal medical issue while driving. The semi-truck went off the roadway to the right and through a large ditch.

When troopers arrived on scene, the driver was unresponsive still in the driver seat. Troopers and EMS personnel provided life-saving measures, but the driver had passed away.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of family.

will@cvradio.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.