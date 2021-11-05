Two COVID deaths in Box Elder County and 1,874 cases statewide

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) week-ending COVID report Friday includes 1,874 new coronavirus cases statewide and 10 new deaths in Utah since Thursday. Two of the deaths involved Box Elder County residents, a man between 65-84 years of age and a woman older than 85. Both were hospitalized at the time of death.

New deaths were in double digits each day this week, with a five-day total of 78 Utahns who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

There have now been 560,604 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,286 deaths, including 167 in northern Utah.

As has been the case for weeks over 20 percent of the daily new cases Friday involve school-age children (407 in the Friday report).

As of Friday there are 573 Utahns in hospitals with COVID-19, one more than Thursday. There are 209 patients in intensive care, seven fewer than Thursday. There have been 24,457 hospitalizations in Utah the last 20 months.

A UDOH dashboard indicates over 93 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are at full capacity.

There were 8,400 people vaccinated since Thursday and over 3.8 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

With 10,252 Utahns tested since Thursday over 3.7 million people have been tested and more than 6.8 million total tests have been administered since the outbreak.

Currently 89,227 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 188,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

With 110 new positive cases reported Friday the northern Utah case count has reached 31,219 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties and 29,679 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,443 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,540 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.8 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.8 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 3,629 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 295,147 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,644 in Franklin county, 712 in Bear Lake county and 554 in Oneida county.