Jury finds Logan man guilty of raping woman

Booking photo for Zachary S. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A jury has found a 23-year-old Logan man guilty of raping a woman following a party two-and-a-half-years ago. Zachary S. Miller was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody Friday night, shortly after being convicted of one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.

Court records show, the jury deliberated for almost two-hours, following a two day trial that began Thursday. It included testimony from the victim and other witnesses, except for Miller, who declined to take the witness stand.

In March 2019, Logan City police were called to the Cache Valley Hospital after the victim reported being sexually assaulted inside her home. The woman did not want to speak to officers at the time and the case was put on hold.

Four months later, the woman went to the police department and spoke to a detective. She explained how a group of friends including Miller, were at her home on the night of March 2, following a party at another residence. The group stayed through the evening while consuming alcohol.

The victim reported that she went to her bedroom around 4 a.m. the next morning to sleep. She stated that she had taken a sleeping pill to help her rest longer.

Just over two-hours later, the woman woke up to find Miller had come into her bedroom. He had gotten into her bed and was raping her. The defendant continued to grope and assault her, as she tried to push him away, while telling him “no.”

The woman told detectives that she never consented to Miller’s advances.

Defense Attorney Michael Holje had argued his client’s relationship with woman was consensual. He had claimed during a previous preliminary hearing that portions of the victim’s statement to officers included inconsistencies and hearsay.

Prosecutors originally charged Miller with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. However, the jury found him not guilty of those charges.

Court records show, following the jury’s decision, Holje asked the court for Miller to remain out of jail on bail. Judge Brandon Maynard denied the request and ordered the defendant to be held, while undergoing a pre-sentence report about his criminal history.

Miller was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. He could face up to life in prison.

will@cvradio.com