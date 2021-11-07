May 23, 1937 – November 4, 2021(age 84)



June Humphrey Adams left us on November 4, 2021, to reunite with her beloved husband.

June was born on May 23, 1937, in Orangeville, UT on the kitchen table of a midwife. She is the daughter of Zinnia Fullmer and Dee H. Humphrey. She is the oldest child of her 5 siblings. She grew up in Orangeville and graduated from high school as the valedictorian. She went to BYU on scholarship for a year.

She was lined up on a blind date with Rex Adams who was attending school and playing basketball at Carbon College in Price. They quickly decided that they didn’t want to date anyone else and were married on March 29, 1958, and later sealed in the Manti Temple on December 16, 1961.

Rex started working for Safeway and June found a job typing tax returns. Safeway took them to Brigham City where Rex started attending night school at Weber State and then went to work for Thiokol. June enjoyed a long career at Box Elder County Bank. They raised their 4 children In Brigham City and resided there for 53 plus years.

She loved to support her husband and the boys in their sporting activities and could yell at the refs and umpires with the best of them! She was an avid reader and always enjoyed a spotless house even while working full time and making dinner every night!

June and Rex enjoyed golfing and traveling with their good friends Frank and Karen Fullmer. They also enjoyed traveling with Royce and Deon Searle. They served a full-time mission in Tampa, FL, where they loved working with the missionaries. They served in the Ogden and Brigham City temples and served for several years at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building where they made many friends along the way, including Jaye and Barbara Poelman.

June is survived by their 4 children, Becky (Ken) Murri, Kline (Candace) Adams, Kyle (Miyuki) Adams, and Brett (Brenda) Adams, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters DeAnn DeLange, Genevieve (Keith) Lake, Ellen Green and brother Tom (Ginger) Humphrey.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rex, her parents and her sister Rita Cay Humphrey.

Funeral services will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South in Brigham City on November 10, 2021 at 11 am with a viewing from 9:45-10:45.

Internment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Special thanks to Maureen Cahill and to all Mom’s caregivers and for the Community Nursing Services and to our family members and friends who looked after Mom and Dad for so many years and loved them! Thank you for blessing them and us!

We will love you forever, Mom and are so grateful for you and for your perseverance through the hard times and the ability to create wonderful memories for all of us! Once again, you have graduated valedictorian!

Click this link to view additional details about June’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/june-adams-2021

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.