Lynn Thornley White, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was born on February 28, 1922, to Robert Irl and Phoebe Esther Moses White in Smithfield, Utah. He attended schools in Smithfield and the Utah State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy.

Lynn was in the Army Airforce and served in World Ward II and was honorably discharged.

He married the love of his life, Mary Victoria Hunter, in the Logan Temple on August 20, 1947. She later passed in 1996.

Lynn is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings, such as: Elders Quorum President, Stake Seventy, High Priest Group Leadership, and a teacher in the High Priest Group.

Lynn loved to paint with water colors, tinker around with machines, and work in his yard.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Bruce Larsen, Applegate Home Health Care, IHC Hospice, and the Willard City Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, one daughter, one sister, and one brother.

Lynn is survived by three daughters, one son, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be at the Willard Cemetery.

