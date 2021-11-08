Alex Boye suicide prevention concert so successful it will be back next September

File photo

LOGAN — Back for the monthly look at Cache county happenings, on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, county executive David Zook said late September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness concert featuring Utah-based performer Alex Boye was a tremendous success and he said they were touched by some of the responses from individuals.

“We have had several success stories since of people who reached out to us and told us the impact that it had on them or their family members. And that was great to hear because that told us we were on the right track and we’re doing something good. We’re doing something that made a positive impact,” he said.

Zook said they have already started planning next year’s event with Boye coming up again next September 10th.

In other county happenings, with all the population and economic growth in the valley, the upcoming Cache Summit on November 18th will bring together the private and public sector to collaborate how to grow smarter and mitigate impacts.

He also had some breaking news about grant money Cache county has received.

“We just got a $200,000 grant from the state from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity….they just told us that we were successful in securing that rural counties grant (as) we’re a rural county.”

Zook said some of the money will be used to run the county’s economic development operation which was started ab out a year ago. Some will be used for a study on how help those who left the workforce to return.

More information on the upcoming summit can be found at CacheSummit.com