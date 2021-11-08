November 7, 1950 – November 8, 2021 (age 70)

Heaven gained an angel when our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Coral Sparrow Cahoon, 71, passed away on November 8, 2021 in Preston, Idaho. Coral was born November 7, 1950 to Lloyd Hyrum Sparrow and Gayl (Seamons) Sparrow. Coral came from a loving family with nine other siblings. Coral was the fifth child and had two sisters and seven brothers. She grew up in Preston Idaho and graduated from Preston High School in 1969.

Coral swore she would never marry a “West Sider” but fell head over heals in love with Stanley “Stan” Cahoon from Dayton, Idaho. They married on June 13, 1969 when she graduated and later were sealed for eternity on 23 September 1970. Coral and Stan were blessed with three daughters. Coral followed Stan from 22 years from one duty station to another through his military career, supporting him while working in various insurance coder positions.

Coral loved raising girls, which led her to accept many church callings in Primary and Young Women’s to be with her girls. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, needle point and doing puzzles. She won blue ribbons and some honorable mentions for her work at the Franklin County Fair. Her generous and selfless nature lead her to gift many of these treasures.

Coral could often be found where there were little ones. She loved and treasured her grandchildren. Each one of her grandchildren can tell you of her unconditional love and spunky nature. WE as those who knew her described her as “Beautiful”, “Wise and Wild”, “Strong”, “Selfless”, “Compassionate”, “Loving”, “Spunky” and just simply “Grandma.”

Coral is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Gayle Sparrow, her parents-in-law, Daniel and Eva Cahoon and by a brother Dennis Sparrow.

She is survived by her husband Stan Cahoon, Weston, ID.; her daughters; Rebecca Wiser (Jerry), Smithfield, UT., Chantele Cheney, Preston, ID., Paulette Abeyta (Joshua), Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her sisters; Myrna Ruffell, Preston, ID., Nola Bair, Richmond, UT., and her brothers; Steven Sparrow (Melanee), Preston, ID., Val Sparrow (Sherry), Preston, ID., Dale Sparrow (Lauralee), Roy, UT., Gary Sparrow (Sherry), Austin, TX., Gerald Sparrow, Pocatello, ID., and Roger Sparrow (Barbara), Boise, ID.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Weston 2nd Ward Chapel, 27 N. Center Street, Weston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com