Feds to award USU students funds during COVID-19 pandemic

Old Main at Utah State University.

A second round of relief funding will soon be distributed to Utah State University students to continue to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USU has received slightly more than $29 million to award to about 10,000 students and the school’s Vice President for Academic and Instructional Services, Robert Wagner, said the federal government requires USU to identify students who have significant financial need.

“In order to determine that we use the federal application for financial aid, or as it is referred to, FAFSA,” Dr. Wagner explained, “students complete that form every year. From that information we’re able to determine the financial need of each of our students.”

Dr. Wagner said the application includes a deadline.

“We are asking that students complete the forms, both accepting the funds if they automatically qualify, or to fill out an application by November 15.”

The awards, for either $800 or $1,000, are earmarked for emergency costs due to the coronavirus.

Wagner said students must accept their award when they are notified, and they have the option of applying it to their outstanding university balance or getting it sent directly to them.

In March of this year the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) was allocated $39.6 billion in funding by the American Rescue Plan. The first round of awards went to USU students in September.